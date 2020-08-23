Global  
 

Dillian Whyte gives first interview since KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin, confirms rematch and makes no excuses

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Dillian Whyte has made no excuses after being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The ‘Body Snatcher’ suffered the second defeat of his career at the hands of the Russian heavyweight, who flattened him in round five. Whyte told Sky Sports News in his first interview on Sunday morning: “I was bossing the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin 00:40

 Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas. But Povetkin turned the fight onits...

Dillian Whyte gatecrashes Eddie Hearn interview to get Povetkin rematch

Dillian Whyte gatecrashes Eddie Hearn interview to get Povetkin rematch Dillian Whyte wasted no time in asking Eddie Hearn for a rematch with Alexander Povetkin after his shock heavyweight knockout defeat on Saturday evening in Essex
Daily Star

Eddie Hearn confirms Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin REMATCH as pair have first conversation after KO defeat

 Dillian Whyte will rematch Alexander Povetkin later this year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The Russian brutally KO’d the Brit on Saturday night, though...
talkSPORT


