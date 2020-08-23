Dillian Whyte gives first interview since KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin, confirms rematch and makes no excuses Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Dillian Whyte has made no excuses after being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The ‘Body Snatcher’ suffered the second defeat of his career at the hands of the Russian heavyweight, who flattened him in round five. Whyte told Sky Sports News in his first interview on Sunday morning: “I was bossing the […] 👓 View full article

