Dillian Whyte gives first interview since KO defeat to Alexander Povetkin, confirms rematch and makes no excuses
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Dillian Whyte has made no excuses after being knocked out by Alexander Povetkin on Saturday night. The ‘Body Snatcher’ suffered the second defeat of his career at the hands of the Russian heavyweight, who flattened him in round five. Whyte told Sky Sports News in his first interview on Sunday morning: “I was bossing the […]
Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas. But Povetkin turned the fight onits...
Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..
