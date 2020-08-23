|
Brisbane Roar 0-1 Western United: Diamanti takes A-League rookies into final four
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Western United’s dream debut A-League season continued as Alessandro Diamanti’s stunning free-kick secured a 1-0 win over Brisbane Roar and a semi-final berth. In the second upset of the post-season, following Perth Glory’s elimination match victory over Wellington Phoenix, Diamanti struck on Sunday to set up a last-four meeting with Melbourne City. United, who finished […]
