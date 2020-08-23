|
Pastore: PSG have reached ´ultimate level´ with Champions League progress
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Javier Pastore believes Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain will approach future seasons with new levels of confidence because they have “reached the ultimate level”. PSG face Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Sunday in their first ever Champions League title match. The Ligue 1 giants overturned deficits to knock out Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta before easing […]
