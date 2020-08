Article 370: Chidambaram backs J&K parties demand Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

P Chidambaram on Sunday welcomed a joint resolution of 6 national and regional parties in J&K and appealed to them to stand "resolutely" behind their demand for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state. "Salute the unity and courage of six mainstream opposition parties who came together yesterday to fight the repeal of Article 370," he tweeted. 👓 View full article

