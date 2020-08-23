Global  
 

‘Cocaine isn’t cheap’ – UFC president Dana White gives brutal response when asked about Oscar De La Hoya’s return to boxing

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Dana White could not resist a chance to take a shot at Oscar De La Hoya when asked about his return to boxing. The former six weight world champion is planning a return to the boxing ring despite being retired for more than a decade. The 47-year-old’s last fight was a loss to Manny Pacquiao […]
