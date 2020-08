matthew calkin RT @speedcafe: Miguel Oliveira has swooped on Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro at the final corner to pinch his and Tech3’s first MotoGP win a… 3 minutes ago

Speedcafe.com Miguel Oliveira has swooped on Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro at the final corner to pinch his and Tech3’s first Mot… https://t.co/tLUiZsEju2 3 minutes ago

Jose Aguiar FRSA Portugal's Miguel Oliveira made a late surge to claim a dramatic victory in an interrupted Styrian MotoGP in Austri… https://t.co/WYSVK4hcHE 6 minutes ago

Muhammad Fauzan RT @autosport: Miguel Oliveira took a shock maiden MotoGP victory on the last corner of a red-flagged Styrian GP after Jack Miller and Pol… 17 minutes ago

Patrícia Conceição RT @sophia_wrc: Miguel Oliveira wins Styrian Grand Prix 2020! #StyrianGP #AustrianGP #MotoGP https://t.co/xaOGoWqIxr 30 minutes ago

Go Fast Find the Win @MotoGP @_moliveira88 Miguel Oliveira wins Styrian Moto GP. Wait til you see the highlights. Action packed beginn… https://t.co/5KpqVxgW5x 35 minutes ago

Autosport Miguel Oliveira took a shock maiden MotoGP victory on the last corner of a red-flagged Styrian GP after Jack Miller… https://t.co/xwVCebpKSC 35 minutes ago