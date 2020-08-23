|
|
|
Trout rookie card sets record for highest price
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
A one-of-a-kind Mike Trout baseball card set a new record on Saturday night for the highest selling sports card of all time, selling for $3,936,000.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record
Dr. Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record Dr. Anthony Fauci threw MLB's first pitch of the shortened 2020 season at Sunday's game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees...
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
Tweets about this
|