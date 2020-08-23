Global  
 

Trout rookie card sets record for highest price

ESPN Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
A one-of-a-kind Mike Trout baseball card set a new record on Saturday night for the highest selling sports card of all time, selling for $3,936,000.
