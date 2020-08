THE WORLD NEWS AG rejects contempt plea against Swara Bhaskar Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused his consent for initiati… https://t.co/FSIJOe7eC8 7 minutes ago

Dakshbaan Vishnoi @ReallySwara You are their next target !!! @Rofl_Swara Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea Against Actor Swar… https://t.co/A0WD1tIJvV 13 minutes ago

Kachim Uddin RT @ndtv: Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea Against Actor #SwaraBhasker https://t.co/73ChkDqwYQ https://t.co/rnyw638CZ6 18 minutes ago

shubhada RT @youngroy25: Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea Against Actor Swara Bhaskar - NDTV https://t.co/o0RQfwRlIb 30 minutes ago

Dr.K.V.Raghavendra Swamy Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea Against Actor Swara Bhasker - NDTV https://t.co/mEo5T96Bpm 32 minutes ago

Rahul @ReallySwara "Satyamev Jayate" Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea Against Actor Swara Bhasker - NDTV https://t.co/qq9SHjVQOB 41 minutes ago

Singh Is King RT @LikeItOrNott: Now fear for Venugopal's job. Might get the axe. However, bravo #SwaraBhasker 👍👍 Attorney General's No To Contempt Plea… 46 minutes ago