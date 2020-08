Katie Taylor admits missing proper slug fests as boxing 'smart' secures win Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Irish superstar Katie Taylor admits he has missed tearing it up in the ring after her first post-lockdown fight ended in victory against Delfine Persoon on Saturday Irish superstar Katie Taylor admits he has missed tearing it up in the ring after her first post-lockdown fight ended in victory against Delfine Persoon on Saturday 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Sport Katie Taylor admits missing having proper slug fest as boxing 'smart' secures win | @cmckennasport https://t.co/Kjdl5WKAMU 39 minutes ago