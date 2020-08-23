Manchester United captain Harry Maguire enjoys a party in Mykonos before getting arrested (Video)

Global  
 

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
You’ve probably read all about the arrest of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire while on holiday in Greece. Here he is, enjoying a party in Mykonos, apparently in a rather warm and friendly manner. Recent footage of Harry Maguire at a party in Mykonos earlier in the night! 🎥 MykonosLiveTV pic.twitter.com/XScERNZXsN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) […]
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea

Harry Maguire leaves court following not guilty plea 00:26

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire left court on the Greek island of Syros on Saturday morning. The England international pleaded not guilty following his arrest over an incident on the nearby island of Mykonos. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us...

