Golf: 304th-ranked Sophia Popov wins Women's British Open for 1st major Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

The first professional victory of Sophia Popov's career came at a major championship on Sunday when the 304th-ranked German won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.Popov recovered from a bogey on the first hole by making five... The first professional victory of Sophia Popov's career came at a major championship on Sunday when the 304th-ranked German won the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.Popov recovered from a bogey on the first hole by making five... 👓 View full article