Former Bayern defender Rafinha returns to Europe with Olympiacos Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Former Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has returned to Europe with Olympiacos after a brief stint with Flamengo. Rafinha, 34, joined Flamengo in June 2019 and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell that included the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores last year. But, following coach Jorge Jesus’ decision to move back over the Atlantic Ocean to re-join Benfica, […] πŸ‘“ View full article

