MLB trade deadline rumors: Giants cut Hunter Pence; Nationals could stand pat despite Strasburg injury Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Nats, Blue Jays, and Reds may or may not be buyers leading up to the Aug. 31 deadline 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS Sports MLB MLB trade deadline rumors: Giants cut Hunter Pence; Nationals could stand pat despite Strasburg injury https://t.co/wWFEvVcRGM 12 minutes ago Matthew Kracht RT @RoundTheFoghorn: As the trade deadline inches closer, it's only a matter of time before rumors start swirling around #SFGiants outfield… 5 days ago Around The Foghorn As the trade deadline inches closer, it's only a matter of time before rumors start swirling around #SFGiants outfi… https://t.co/Q7RYAPV4c8 6 days ago