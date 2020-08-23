Global  
 

Bayern Munich win sixth European Cup as Kingsley Coman nets winner against former club PSG

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal saw Bayern Munich secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League final. The former PSG trainee headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the 59th minute to ensure Bayern lifted a sixth European Cup. Paris-born Coman made just three league appearances for the French giants before leaving for […]
 Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

