Bayern Munich win sixth European Cup as Kingsley Coman nets winner against former club PSG
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Kingsley Coman’s second-half goal saw Bayern Munich secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League final. The former PSG trainee headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross in the 59th minute to ensure Bayern lifted a sixth European Cup. Paris-born Coman made just three league appearances for the French giants before leaving for […]
