Niko Goodrum homer powers Tigers to 7-4 win, series victory over Indians Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

After losing their last 20 games against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers flipped the script and got their second win in a row over Cleveland on Sunday, 7-4. After losing their last 20 games against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers flipped the script and got their second win in a row over Cleveland on Sunday, 7-4. 👓 View full article

