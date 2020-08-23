Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Niko Goodrum homer powers Tigers to 7-4 win, series victory over Indians

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Niko Goodrum homer powers Tigers to 7-4 win, series victory over IndiansAfter losing their last 20 games against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers flipped the script and got their second win in a row over Cleveland on Sunday, 7-4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals [Video]

Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:17Published

Tweets about this