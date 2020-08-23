Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boateng´s Champions League final ended prematurely by injury

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Jerome Boateng was forced off with an injury midway through the first half or the Champions League final. Bayern Munich’s centre-back went off at half-time with a muscular problem during the semi-final win over Lyon, but started against Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s showpiece after passing a late fitness test. However, the 31-year-old managed just 25 minutes before succumbing […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan 09:03

 Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to radically change his team's tactics.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final [Video]

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final

The quiet streets of Lisbon Lisbon resemble a tourist city out of season on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:16Published
Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final [Video]

Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final

On the eve of the Champions League final, tourists and Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered on Saturday at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

“I cried all night” – Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe discusses his feelings after injury in Coupe de France final (Video)

 Kylian Mbappe suffered a bad injury in the Coupe de France final on July 24th and was consequently a huge doubt for the final stretch of the Champions League...
SoccerNews.com

Champions League: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to miss Lyon quarter-final

 Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday through injury, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC Sport

Herrera: ´Fantastic´ Rico an adequate replacement for injured Navas

 Ander Herrera is confident Sergio Rico can adequately fill in for injured goalkeeper Keylor Navas in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League semi-final clash...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

Akelicious2

Akelicious Boateng’s Champions League final ended prematurely by injury https://t.co/qgjFFjBZrI 40 minutes ago

artthur_s_

Arthur RT @brfootball: Jerome Boateng is forced off in the Champions League final due to injury. Get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/FRiDIfKJLC 2 hours ago

_lanrewajuO

Tediua Ncube RT @IndyFootball: Jerome Boateng's night is over. He hobbles off and Niklas Sule replaces him in the Bayern defence #PSGFCB #PSGBayern #U… 2 hours ago

standardsport

standardsport Bayern's Boateng gamble hasn't paid off. The centre-back is off after 25 minutes, replaced by Sule. #UCLfinal https://t.co/7LLys3yPIA 2 hours ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Jerome Boateng's night is over. He hobbles off and Niklas Sule replaces him in the Bayern defence #PSGFCB… https://t.co/na3L5C7OPI 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: @ChampionsLeague @FCBayernEN @PSG_English Here's how @FCBayernEN line up: Neuer (GK, C); Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Da… 3 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports @ChampionsLeague @FCBayernEN @PSG_English Here's how @FCBayernEN line up: Neuer (GK, C); Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba,… https://t.co/31vkcVzKkd 3 hours ago

greatanji

anji boy RT @FemiCoolfm: Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for tonight’s Champions League final against Paris… 5 hours ago