Boateng´s Champions League final ended prematurely by injury
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Jerome Boateng was forced off with an injury midway through the first half or the Champions League final. Bayern Munich’s centre-back went off at half-time with a muscular problem during the semi-final win over Lyon, but started against Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s showpiece after passing a late fitness test. However, the 31-year-old managed just 25 minutes before succumbing […]
