Niko Goodrum homer powers Tigers to 7-4 win, series victory over Indians
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
After losing their last 20 games against the Cleveland Indians, the Detroit Tigers flipped the script and got their second win in a row over Cleveland on Sunday, 7-4.
