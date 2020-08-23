Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coman opens scoring with Bayern´s 500th Champions League goal in final

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Kingsley Coman headed in Bayern Munich’s 500th Champions League goal to open the scoring in the final against Paris Saint-Germain. Winger Coman nodded in Joshua Kimmich’s inviting cross to put Bayern in front after 59 minutes of the showdown in Lisbon on Sunday. His goal put the Bundesliga champions on course to be crowned champions of Europe […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: 'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory 04:04

 Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG [Video]

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:24Published
Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan [Video]

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan

Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 09:03Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as PSG take on Bayern Munich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: Die Roten seal treble as Coman haunts PSG

 Bayern Munich have completed a second treble in eight seasons after Kingsley Coman scored the decisive goal to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT

Neymar breaks down in tears after PSG lose Champions League final

Neymar breaks down in tears after PSG lose Champions League final Neymar broke down in tears as Paris St-Germain came up short in the Champions League final with Kingsley Coman's goal proving the winner for Bayern Munich
Daily Star

PSG vs Bayern Munich result: Player ratings from Champions League final

 Bayern's standout player, Kingsley Coman, scored the decisive goal in the second half
Independent


Tweets about this

MattCFC90

Matt 🦁 GOAL! Coman opens the scoring for BAYERN with a great header! Lovely ball from Kimmich. 1-0! #UCLfinal 2 hours ago

hsvszn1

Boateng SZN Bayern to win 4-2: Boateng opens scoring with a header Mbappe equalizes Lewandowski puts them infront Gnabry double… https://t.co/rkBAVkExmS 5 hours ago