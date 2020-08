Takuma Sato picks up his second Indianapolis 500 victory, holding off Scott Dixon Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Takuma Sato earned his second Indianapolis 500 championship Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon in a race that finished under caution because of a crash.

