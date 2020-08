You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Takuma Sato picks up his second Indianapolis 500 victory, holding off Scott Dixon Takuma Sato earned his second Indianapolis 500 championship Sunday, holding off Scott Dixon in a race that finished under caution because of a crash.

USATODAY.com 40 minutes ago



ESPN 20 minutes ago



Motorsport: Scott Dixon denied second Indianapolis 500 title after late drama After leading for 111 laps Scott Dixon was denied the chance for a second Indianapolis 500 title due to a late crash.Dixon was in sitting second behind Takuma...

New Zealand Herald 2 hours ago





