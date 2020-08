Abreu blasts record-tying 6 HRs in series vs. Cubs Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Jose Abreu hit six home runs over the course of a three-game series against the Cubs, tying a major league record. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Pablo Flores Abreu blasts record-tying 6 HRs in series vs. Cubs https://t.co/3eVsPV9bpk 15 minutes ago