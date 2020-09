You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bruno Fernandes: I'm not like Cantona



Bruno Fernandes says he needs to "do much better" before he can be compared to Manchester United great Eric Cantona. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on July 26, 2020

Tweets about this