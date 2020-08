Coutinho unsure about future ahead of Barcelona return Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Philippe Coutinho is unsure what his future holds ahead of his return to Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Coutinho completed his loan spell at Bayern by winning the Champions League title after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday. The Brazil international is expected to make a permanent move from Barcelona this […] 👓 View full article

