Bayern Munich win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Paris St Germain
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich won the European Cup for the sixth time on Sunday as Kingsley Coman's goal gave them a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in an engrossing Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything. It...
