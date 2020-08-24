Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayern Munich win Champions League as Coman goal defeats Paris St Germain

Mid-Day Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Bayern Munich won the European Cup for the sixth time on Sunday as Kingsley Coman's goal gave them a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in an engrossing Champions League final in Lisbon, completing a fantastic season for the German giants and leaving their opponents still searching for the trophy they covet more than anything. It...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final

Bayern & PSG arrive for Champions League final 03:12

 Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain arrive at Benfica's Estadio da Luz for the Champions League final.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris [Video]

PSG fans disappointed at Champions League loss, scuffles erupt in Paris

Fans in Paris lament Champions League loss to Bayern Munich as scuffles with police erupt along the Champs Elysees.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:18Published
Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon [Video]

Bayern fans celebrate in Lisbon

Bayern Munich fans celebrate Champions League title after beating Paris Saint German in Lisbon.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:20Published
PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak [Video]

PSG fans light up Paris streets after Champions League heartbreak

Paris St Germain fans light flares and fireworks down the Champs-Elysees despite a crushing 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Bayern win Champions League after Coman header edges out PSG

 Bayern Munich are crowned European champions for a sixth time as they beat Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final.
BBC News

Champions League final LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich for European glory – full commentary and exclusive coverage on talkSPORT

 European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will battle it out for Champions League glory tonight. Over a year on since the first qualifiers, we are...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.comDeutsche Welle

News24.com | Bayern Munich beat PSG to win Champions League

 Bayern Munich won the Champions League on Sunday after a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain saw the German giants crowned Europe's top team for the sixth time.
News24


Tweets about this