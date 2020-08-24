|
Azhar Ali's century frustrates England in third Test but Pakistan still follow-on
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Pakistan captain Azhar Ali led from the front with a brilliant undefeated 141 but England still enforced the follow-on at Southampton on Sunday as James Anderson was left frustratingly short of becoming the first paceman to take 600 Test wickets. Pakistan were dismissed for 273, a huge 310 runs behind England's imposing 583-8...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this