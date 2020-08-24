Philippe Coutinho clause means Liverpool will not get Champions League payment

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend



Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions



The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34 Published on July 28, 2020 Premier League 2019/20 in pictures



Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published on July 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Barcelona face embarrassing payment to Liverpool if Philippe Coutinho wins Champions League… with Bayern Munich! Barcelona could face the embarrassing prospect of having to pay Liverpool £4.5million if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League this season… with Bayern...

talkSPORT 1 week ago





Tweets about this