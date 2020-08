Mitchell's 51 upstage Murray's 50 in historic duel Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Donovan Mitchell scored 16 of his 51 points and of the Jazz's final 20 to come out on top of a historic playoff face-off with Denver's Jamal Murray trying his best to even the series by burying nine 3-pointers and scoring 50 points. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Adrian Holman Mitchell's 51 upstage Murray's 50 in historic duel https://t.co/gH8LMrQSNN #UTAVSDEN 4 minutes ago Bitcoin Sportsbook πŸ₯‡ NBA πŸ€ Mitchell's 51 upstage Murray's 50 in historic duel https://t.co/T85pPKO13v β–Ί https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI √ https://t.co/WwvQYjDC1V 7 minutes ago Ron Bohning Mitchell's 51 upstage Murray's 50 in historic duel https://t.co/kQTxIOLfWG https://t.co/EhpwEZc6yz 8 minutes ago Corey Carlson @__mitchelljames They get punked more than any top tier team. That Trae Young game at the Pepsi Center was disgusti… https://t.co/ehmn2uZXvP 4 days ago