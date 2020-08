News24.com | Japan's Sato holds off Kiwi Dixon to win 2nd Indy 500 crown Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Japan's Takuma Sato held off Scott Dixon over the final 20 laps to capture the 104th Indianapolis 500, taking his second Indy 500 victory after his first front-row start. 👓 View full article



