Eng vs Pak: James Anderson made to wait for 600th wicket, England in control

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sam Curran: No one sensible would doubt ‘world-class’ James Anderson



Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago England's Root says Anderson will return to his best again



Joe Root backs James Anderson to hit peak form again in the two remaining test matches against Pakistan adding that Ben Stokes is a big miss and he's spoken to Stuart Broad after his fine for breaching.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:51 Published 2 weeks ago James Anderson given nod to play in next test against Pakistan



Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Eng vs Pak: James Anderson takes out Pak top order after Eng pile up 583/8d England tailenders helped the hosts pile up 583/8d before James Anderson knocked off Pakistan's top three towards the end of the second day of the third Test...

Mid-Day 1 day ago





Tweets about this