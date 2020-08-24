|
Eng vs Pak: James Anderson made to wait for 600th wicket, England in control
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
England paceman James Anderson moved within two wickets of 600 in Test cricket after taking 5-56 to help dismiss Pakistan for 273 in the third and final Test on Sunday, with visiting captain Azhar Ali left stranded on 141 not out. England, which racked up a mammoth 583-8 declared in its first innings thanks to Zak Crawley's 267,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this