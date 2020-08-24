Eng vs Pak: James Anderson made to wait for 600th wicket, England in control

Global  
 

England paceman James Anderson moved within two wickets of 600 in Test cricket after taking 5-56 to help dismiss Pakistan for 273 in the third and final Test on Sunday, with visiting captain Azhar Ali left stranded on 141 not out. England, which racked up a mammoth 583-8 declared in its first innings thanks to Zak Crawley's 267,...
