Chris Heley RT @cmckennasport: To say Alexander Povetkin's left uppercut "just landed" is doing the Russian a huge disservice. He was calm and calculat… 25 minutes ago Forson RT @DailyStar_Sport: McKenna's Monday Scorecard: Dillian Whyte wants rematch with Alexander Povetkin but it could be a big gamble | @cmcken… 51 minutes ago Chris McKenna To say Alexander Povetkin's left uppercut "just landed" is doing the Russian a huge disservice. He was calm and cal… https://t.co/OfqfyWtGvG 52 minutes ago Daily Star Sport McKenna's Monday Scorecard: Dillian Whyte wants rematch with Alexander Povetkin but it could be a big gamble |… https://t.co/OPbW7h3X0K 54 minutes ago TODAY RT @NigeriaNewsdesk: Dillian Whyte wants rematch after defeat to Alexander Povetkin https://t.co/dIdu2ih9qJ 2 hours ago Nigeria Newsdesk Dillian Whyte wants rematch after defeat to Alexander Povetkin https://t.co/dIdu2ih9qJ 2 hours ago Adrian Holman Dillian Whyte wants Alexander Povetkin rematch in December https://t.co/PbJgwEpL94 via @badlefthook 9 hours ago 𝕜𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕕 ☁️ Dillian Whyte wants Alexander Povetkin rematch by end of 2020 - Really?!?!? https://t.co/IjA4KLDiOv 9 hours ago