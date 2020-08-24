Global  
 

Kai Havertz to Chelsea transfer: Bayer Leverkusen to accept bid worth up to £90m with Germany wonderkid to pen five-year contract with Blues

talkSPORT Monday, 24 August 2020
Chelsea are confident of signing Kai Havertz in a deal worth up to £90million, talkSPORT understands. Havertz, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, has been Frank Lampard’s top target since Timo Werner’s arrival was confirmed earlier this summer – with the Blues hoping to capture one of the brightest talents in the world game. Talks have been […]
