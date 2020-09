ꜱᴜʀʀᴇʏ'ꜱ ᴠᴇʀʏ ᴏᴡɴ ꜰᴀɴᴛᴀꜱʏ ʟᴇᴀɢᴜᴇ Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six #NFL awards https://t.co/LL791cf6JP #football 1 week ago

Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/pdXvb6DAMr Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/QDxqR9w8aB 1 week ago

Las Vegas Raiders UK 🇬🇧🏴‍☠️ Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/mKFKppVOsz https://t.co/RK3LnR0Q35 1 week ago

NOSN NFL Coverage Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/6DZIagq3wo 1 week ago

Koof Australia Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/iYdapjbZAE https://t.co/v8S9yg9rl7 1 week ago

Randy81MossRetires Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/vpyE1bqMLJ https://t.co/jl7ueQ8gTd 1 week ago

albert martinez Stafford or Goff for MVP? Barnwell likes these long shots for six NFL awards https://t.co/L22mgDd8bR https://t.co/DzaLG9ot4F 1 week ago