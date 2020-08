England stars and wonderkid dropped – How Chelsea could line up if they sign Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Chelsea look set to totally transform their team in one dramatic week, with Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell all expected to sign for the Blues in the coming days. talkSPORT understands deals for all three players are all-but done. Bayer Leverkusen are expected to accept Chelsea’s official bid for Havertz, which could reach […] 👓 View full article