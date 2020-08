You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elon Musk Gains $8 Billion, 4th Richest Person In World



REUTERS/Steve Nesius Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal wealth gained nearly $8 billion Monday as the stock surged 11% to an all-time high. Musk is now the fourth-richest person in the world, according to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago Bruce: It's been a long hard season for Newcastle



Steve Bruce says it's been a tough season with injuries for Newcastle after they were beaten by Liverpool on the final day of the season, finishing 13th in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:12 Published on July 26, 2020 Bruce hails Newcastle's make-shift defence



Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce praised his spirited side as they battled to a 0-0 draw away to Brighton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:56 Published on July 20, 2020

Tweets about this