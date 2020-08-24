Global  
 

Badgers come in at No. 12 in AP Top 25

FOX Sports Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Badgers come in at No. 12 in AP Top 25The Wisconsin Badgers won't be playing football this season but they still found a way into the AP Top 25.
