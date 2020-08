ESPN New York Bell: Darnold has to stay healthy, so 'no bars' https://t.co/B8qk2xDr2c #Jets #NYJets https://t.co/FBJsyhaHQw 44 seconds ago

Butlerztv.com https://t.co/FrQ0tLDhL6 https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI Bell: Darnold has… https://t.co/4uSBBKG1qU https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI… https://t.co/qDhnIX09RM 3 minutes ago

GangGreenDaily2k20 RT @BrianCoz: Le’Veon Bell says the key is for Darnold to stay healthy this year: “I told him no bars.” #nyj 7 minutes ago

Nick Schreck Via ESPN - #ESPN #NFL #FantasyFootball "Bell: Darnold has to stay healthy, so 'no bars'" https://t.co/95OAXGM7cj 7 minutes ago

V!BE RT @FourVerts: le'veon bell said he hopes sam darnold can stay healthy this year. "i told him no bars" 27 minutes ago

Lino RT @DWAZ73: Le'Veon Bell raves about how much different Sam Darnold is this year in taking command of the huddle, knowing the offense & bei… 41 minutes ago