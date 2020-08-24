Colin Cowherd: Mavericks are a talented team, but Clippers are still going to take the series
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The Dallas Mavericks tied up the series after a 3-point Buzzer shot from Luka Doncic won them game 4 over the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the loss, Colin Cowherd still believes the Clippers will be the ones to win the series, and doesn't understand why anyone thought a team like the Mavs would get swept in the first place. First rounds can be hard, and Dallas is a tough team... Colin explains why he doesn't doubt the Clippers will flip the switch, and come out on top in the end.
