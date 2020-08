Doctor: False positives gave NFL 'a test fire drill' Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

In two-plus weeks, the NFL kicks off its season. That doesn't leave much time to resolve significant issues about its COVID-19 testing procedures. In two-plus weeks, the NFL kicks off its season. That doesn't leave much time to resolve significant issues about its COVID-19 testing procedures. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this