Wayne Rooney suggests burglary was to blame for Angel Di Maria’s poor Manchester United form, urges Thiago Alcantara to snub Liverpool

talkSPORT Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Wayne Rooney has blamed an attempted burglary at Angel Di Maria’s home for the playmaker’s poor form during his brief spell with Manchester United. The Argentina international lasted just one season in Manchester after joining for a then British record transfer fee of £59.7million from Real Madrid in 2014. In February 2015, offenders tried to […]
