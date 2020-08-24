Clay Travis: Releasing Earl Thomas won’t hurt the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff chances
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The Baltimore Ravens have officially released Earl Thomas after an altercation with a teammate, and with Lamar Jackson suffering from a groin injury, some are wondering if the Ravens' chances at the playoffs are slimming. Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Cousin Sal decide whether the Ravens will make an appearance in the playoffs.
