Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Releasing Earl Thomas won’t hurt the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff chances

FOX Sports Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Clay Travis: Releasing Earl Thomas won’t hurt the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff chancesThe Baltimore Ravens have officially released Earl Thomas after an altercation with a teammate, and with Lamar Jackson suffering from a groin injury, some are wondering if the Ravens' chances at the playoffs are slimming. Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Cousin Sal decide whether the Ravens will make an appearance in the playoffs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis: Releasing Earl Thomas won't hurt the Baltimore Ravens' playoff chances

Clay Travis: Releasing Earl Thomas won't hurt the Baltimore Ravens' playoff chances 01:09

 The Baltimore Ravens have officially released Earl Thomas after an altercation with a teammate, and with Lamar Jackson suffering from a groin injury, some are wondering if the Ravens' chances at the playoffs are slimming. Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Cousin Sal decide whether the Ravens will make an...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Earl Thomas could be a strong addition to Cowboys... but he could also mean trouble [Video]

Skip Bayless: Earl Thomas could be a strong addition to Cowboys... but he could also mean trouble

The Baltimore Ravens have released safety Earl Thomas after a dispute with a teammate. Now it's rumored that the Dallas Cowboys are one of the teams that could sign him, possibly heightening their..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:07Published
Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas For 'Personal Conduct' Following Fight At Friday's Practice [Video]

Ravens Release Safety Earl Thomas For 'Personal Conduct' Following Fight At Friday's Practice

Just three weeks before the season opener, the Baltimore Ravens announced the release of starting safety Earl Thomas, a stunning move that comes after a confrontation with a teammate at practice on..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:41Published
Local QB gets workout with Dez Bryant, former NFL all-pro working out with Ravens [Video]

Local QB gets workout with Dez Bryant, former NFL all-pro working out with Ravens

Local QB gets workout with Dez Bryant, former NFL all-pro working out with Ravens

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this