Javier Báez blasts two homers, Cubs pounce on Casey Mize & the Tigers, 9-3

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Javier Báez blasts two homers, Cubs pounce on Casey Mize & the Tigers, 9-3Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez entered Monday night with just three home runs in 2020. Against the Detroit Tigers, he hit two more in a 9-3 rout. Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize made the first home start of his career, but went just 3.1 innings while allowing three earned runs.
