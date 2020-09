WATCH: Twins sluggers Cruz, Sano homer in win over Cleveland Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano both went opposite field with their home runs during Minnesota's 3-2 win over Cleveland. Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano both went opposite field with their home runs during Minnesota's 3-2 win over Cleveland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this K Dubb WATCH: Twins sluggers Cruz, Sano homer in win over Cleveland https://t.co/LRFXTlUHdz #sports #feedly 1 week ago