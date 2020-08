Chris Broussard: LeBron took over Game 3 with his aggressive offense



LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple categories over the weekend on the way to an 8-point win and 2-1 series lead against the Portland Trail Blazers. LeBron had a game-high 38 points to.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:29 Published 11 hours ago

'This is what we expect to see from LeBron' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers Game 3 victory over Blazers



LeBron James filled up the box score Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a Game 3 win and a 2-1 series lead. The King led all scorers with 38 and also.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:41 Published 12 hours ago