Avalanche collapse as Stars' 2nd-period flurry keys comeback win Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alexander Radulov scored on a deflection off his chest as part of a four-goal second period and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series. 👓 View full article

