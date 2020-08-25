|
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona – report
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a sensational swoop to sign the Argentina international in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that Messi […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this