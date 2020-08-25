Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona – report

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Could Messi really leave Barcelona?



It's the biggest question in football at the moment... Could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona. ESPN journalist Sam Marsden hints now could be the time. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:28 Published 3 days ago Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L



Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon? The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. And what of.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 18:57 Published 6 days ago Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president



Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this