Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea FC keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Lionel Messi’s situation at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that the Blues are interested in a sensational swoop to sign the Argentina international in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that Messi […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Could Messi really leave Barcelona? [Video]

Could Messi really leave Barcelona?

It's the biggest question in football at the moment... Could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona. ESPN journalist Sam Marsden hints now could be the time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:28Published
Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L [Video]

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L

Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon? The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. And what of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 18:57Published
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president [Video]

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published

Tweets about this