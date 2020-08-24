Hamilton: F1 must 'pressure' Pirelli for better tyres Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Aug.24 - Lewis Hamilton wants Pirelli to create better tyres for Formula 1. At Silverstone recently, the six-time world champion won the race with only three tyres intact, following a spate of wear issues among the field. And then in Barcelona, he won again but only after carefully managing tyre wear by reducing his pace......check out full post » Aug.24 - Lewis Hamilton wants Pirelli to create better tyres for Formula 1. At Silverstone recently, the six-time world champion won the race with only three tyres intact, following a spate of wear issues among the field. And then in Barcelona, he won again but only after carefully managing tyre wear by reducing his pace......check out full post » 👓 View full article

