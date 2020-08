IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders rope in sprinter Chris Donaldson as strength and conditioning coach Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Former Olympic sprinter Chris Donaldson has been roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their strength and conditioning coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.



Donaldson represented New Zealand in the 1996 and 2000 Olympics. "I can't ask the players to do what I can't do, right? So while I can't do the... 👓 View full article

