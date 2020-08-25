Global  
 

Interpol issues arrest warrant against Nirav's wife

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused in the over $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday. They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
