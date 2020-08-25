Interpol issues arrest warrant against Nirav's wife
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused in the over $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday. They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said..