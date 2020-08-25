Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League fantasy football tips: Six bargain goalkeepers you should sign for your Dream Team, including Arsenal aces

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The 2019/20 season has only just ended but the Premier League is almost back and so is Dream Team fantasy football. Sign up here if you want to beat your mates, or win some of the £100,000 prize pot. Just like any top team, a top defence is just as important as a talented attack […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Premier League transfer round-up

Premier League transfer round-up 03:47

 From Arsenal to Wolves, The Transfer Show reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth have the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guy Wearing Helmet Screams While Celebrating his Favorite Football Team's Bowl Touchdown [Video]

Guy Wearing Helmet Screams While Celebrating his Favorite Football Team's Bowl Touchdown

This guy was watching his favorite football team's match wearing a helmet on the television. Suddenly, the team scored a touchdown and the guy became super excited. He started screaming and tapping his..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Leeds: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Leeds' first season back in the top flight, as MarceloBielsa's men prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft [Video]

Five tips to dominate your fantasy football draft

SportsPulse: It's fantasy football draft season and our resident expert Steve Gardner provides five tips you need to know to dominate your draft.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:41Published

Tweets about this