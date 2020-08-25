Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Hearn targeting quick turnaround for Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte rematch, wants fight in November

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Dillian Whyte may get his rematch with Alexander Povetkin just three months from now. Britain’s ‘Body Snatcher’ was knocked out by the Russian on Saturday night and subsequently stated that he planned to activate his contractual clause to force a return. Promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed that they are eyeing a late November date […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte calls for rematch after losing heavyweight title to Alexander Povetkin 00:40

 Dillian Whyte has asked for a rematch for the heavyweight title afterAlexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on him with a sensationalfifth-round knock-out. Whyte had dominated the opening four rounds and twicesent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas. But Povetkin turned the fight onits...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Hearn confirms Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin REMATCH as pair have first conversation after KO defeat

 Dillian Whyte will rematch Alexander Povetkin later this year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The Russian brutally KO’d the Brit on Saturday night, though...
talkSPORT

Dillian Whyte gatecrashes Eddie Hearn interview to get Povetkin rematch

Dillian Whyte gatecrashes Eddie Hearn interview to get Povetkin rematch Dillian Whyte wasted no time in asking Eddie Hearn for a rematch with Alexander Povetkin after his shock heavyweight knockout defeat on Saturday evening in Essex
Daily Star


Tweets about this