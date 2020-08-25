|
Eddie Hearn targeting quick turnaround for Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte rematch, wants fight in November
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Dillian Whyte may get his rematch with Alexander Povetkin just three months from now. Britain’s ‘Body Snatcher’ was knocked out by the Russian on Saturday night and subsequently stated that he planned to activate his contractual clause to force a return. Promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed that they are eyeing a late November date […]
